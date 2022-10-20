Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale was felt in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth's surface was felt around 10.26 am in 61 kilometres Southeast of Surat.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in his hometown and is scheduled to launch Mission LiFE in Kevadia today.

The LiFE's launch will take place after the Prime Minister's bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in Kevadia.

Envisaged by PM Modi, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Later in the day, PM Modi will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organized from 20-22 October 2022 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Conference will bring together 118 Heads of Indian Missions (Ambassadors and High Commissioners) from all over the world.

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Andaman and Nicobar island on October 14, while Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the same day.

( With inputs from ANI )

