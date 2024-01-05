Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Strikes Mizoram’s Lunglei

In Mizoram's Lunglei, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolted the region today at 7:18 am, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The quake's epicentre was situated in Lunglei at a depth of 10km. Thankfully, no injuries or damages have been reported so far.

The NCS shared the details on Twitter: "Magnitude: 3.5, Date: 05-01-2024, Time: 07:18:58 IST, Lat: 22.86, Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 km, Location: Lunglei, Mizoram, India." The quake's impact on the area remains under observation.

Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Ukhrul at a depth of 26 km on Wednesday.