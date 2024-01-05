Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Strikes Mizoram’s Lunglei
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 5, 2024 10:14 AM2024-01-05T10:14:33+5:302024-01-05T10:15:13+5:30
In Mizoram's Lunglei, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolted the region today at 7:18 am, as reported by the National ...
In Mizoram's Lunglei, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolted the region today at 7:18 am, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The quake's epicentre was situated in Lunglei at a depth of 10km. Thankfully, no injuries or damages have been reported so far.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-01-2024, 07:18:58 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Lunglei, Mizoram, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/qDOggqylLK@Dr_Mishra1966@KirenRijiju@Indiametdept@ndmaindia@Ravi_MoESpic.twitter.com/ei8PDTVyGj— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 5, 2024
The NCS shared the details on Twitter: "Magnitude: 3.5, Date: 05-01-2024, Time: 07:18:58 IST, Lat: 22.86, Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 km, Location: Lunglei, Mizoram, India." The quake's impact on the area remains under observation.
Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Ukhrul at a depth of 26 km on Wednesday.Open in app