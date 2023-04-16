Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district

By ANI | Published: April 16, 2023

Bishnupur (Mpur) [India], April 16 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Mpur's Bishnupur district ...

Bishnupur (Mpur) [India], April 16 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Mpur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Mpur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App."

Earlier in January, this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Mpur's Bishnupur district, according to the National Center for Seismology.

