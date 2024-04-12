Earthquake of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand around 3:25 pm on Friday, April 12, 2024. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres and was centred at latitude 30.25 degrees north and longitude 80.74 degrees east, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Authorities are assessing the situation.