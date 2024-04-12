Earthquake of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 12, 2024 04:36 PM2024-04-12T16:36:33+5:302024-04-12T16:37:43+5:30
An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand around 3:25 pm on Friday, April 12, 2024. ...
An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand around 3:25 pm on Friday, April 12, 2024. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres and was centred at latitude 30.25 degrees north and longitude 80.74 degrees east, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Authorities are assessing the situation.
Open in app
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 12-04-2024, 15:55:33 IST, Lat: 30.25 & Long: 80.74, Depth: 5 Km ,Region: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/TiKtDMDMnR@KirenRijiju@Ravi_MoES@Dr_Mishra1966@ndmaindia@Indiametdeptpic.twitter.com/AUHyAx51kQ— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 12, 2024