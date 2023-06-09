Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Assam’s Sonitpur

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Assam on Friday.According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck 39km west of Tezpur, at nearly 10.06 am in the state.No damage was reported.

Earlier, on May 28, mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan.The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11:20 am, seismologists said."The tremors were mild. I felt a jolt as the tremors lasted for a couple of seconds," Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh told PTI.