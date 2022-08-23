Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of 3.9-magnitude struck 61 km east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir early morning on Tuesday, according to India's National Center for Seismology.The earthquake occurred at around 2:20 am on Tuesday (August 23).

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.