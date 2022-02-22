Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Ladakh
By ANI | Published: February 22, 2022 10:06 AM2022-02-22T10:06:15+5:302022-02-22T10:15:13+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Ladakh on Monday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
The earthquake occurred around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app