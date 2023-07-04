Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 02:14 PM 2023-07-04T14:14:14+5:30 2023-07-04T14:15:02+5:30

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's ...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang | Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Next

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, informed National Center for Seismology on Tuesday.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12:55 in the afternoon epicentered at Arunachala Pradesh's Changlang at a depth of 61 km.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 12:55:34 IST, Lat: 26.62 & Long: 96.09, Depth: 61 Km, Location: 136km SSW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier on May 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju Arunachal pradesh tirap Arunachal pradesh pema khandu Arunachal pradesh police Arunachal pradesh dgp rp upadhyaya Arunachal pradesh cm National center for seismology