Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang, informed National Center for Seismology on Tuesday.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12:55 in the afternoon epicentered at Arunachala Pradesh's Changlang at a depth of 61 km.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 04-07-2023, 12:55:34 IST, Lat: 26.62 & Long: 96.09, Depth: 61 Km, Location: 136km SSW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier on May 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked the region.

