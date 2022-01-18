Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 4.30 am at 148 north-northwest of Basar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

