Earthquake of Magnitude of 3.1 on Richter Scale Hits Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

On Sunday, January 14, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. The National Centre for Seismology shared information about the earthquake in a recent tweet via its official Twitter handle, stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 14-01-2024, 14:18:00 IST, Lat: 22.53 & Long: 82.15, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 50km N of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India.” Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

On January 11, a powerful earthquake struck Delhi NCR and nearby regions, causing panic among the populace and leading to extensive disruptions. The quake originated in Afghanistan’s Hindukush area and had a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale. Its tremors were felt across northern India and adjacent Pakistan.