Earthquake strikes with epicentre in Nepal, tremors felt across Delhi

Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital at late night on Tuesday.

The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am. The epicentre was in Nepal.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor