Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas

By ANI | Published: March 21, 2023 10:36 PM 2023-03-21T22:36:37+5:30 2023-03-21T22:40:03+5:30

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening.

Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while.

"Many of the residents of our building came to the common ground area. People were checking their phones constantly for any updates," said a local resident of Sector 22 in Noida.

