Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening.

Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while.

"Many of the residents of our building came to the common ground area. People were checking their phones constantly for any updates," said a local resident of Sector 22 in Noida.

