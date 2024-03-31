Easter 2024: PM Modi Wishes People, Says 'Message of Renewal and Optimism Reverberates All Over'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people on the Easter Sunday and said that this message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over.

"On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over. May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter," said PM Modi.

On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over. May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024

Easter, also referred to as Resurrection Sunday, is a Christian holiday commemorating the New Testament account of Jesus Christ's bodily resurrection. It is celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the vernal equinox, signaling the conclusion of Lent, which for many Christians is a time of fasting, prayer, and introspection.

Easter is celebrated with numerous traditions and customs worldwide comprising of attending church services, taking part in special liturgies, organizing egg hunts for children, and sharing festive meals with friends and family. Families join together to eat together, give gifts, and take part in a variety of customs, such as Easter bonnet decorating and egg hunts.