Eastern Army Commander visits North Bengal, Sikkim; reviews operational preparedness along border

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General RP Kalita visited North Bengal and Sikkim where he reviewed the operational preparedness along the eastern border. The commander, who is on a three-day visit to the Trishakti Corps, arrived at Sukna in Siliguri on May 5.

The Army Commander was briefed by Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations.

The Army Commander also visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior Commanders on the ground about the prevailing situation along the border.

During his interaction with the troops, the Army Commander complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication and commitment to maintaining round the clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.

( With inputs from ANI )

