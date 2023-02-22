Eastern Command Investiture ceremony held at Jorhat

The Investiture Ceremony 2023 of Kolkata-based Eastern Command was conducted on Wednesday by 41 Sub Area under the aegis of 101 Area at Assam's Jorhat.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Rana Pratap Kalita presided over the solemn ceremony and presented the gallantry and distinguished services awards.

"During the conduct of the Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony, twelve officers, one Junior Commissioned Officer and twelve Other Ranks were felicitated with one Yudh Seva Medal and 19 Sena Medals (Gallantry - 18, Distinguished - One), five Vishisht Seva Medals," the Defence official said.

In addition to individuals, thirty Army units and battalions which have performed outstandingly in various fields were felicitated with the Chief of Army Staff and Eastern Army Commander Unit Appreciations.

The indomitable spirit and indefatigable courage of each valiant soldier when read out during the ceremony, made the hearts of all present swell with pride and gratitude.

The Army Commander later interacted with the award winners and their families wherein he acknowledged their invaluable contribution to upholding the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.

The ceremony commenced with the inspection of a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Army Commander.

A large number of military commanders, civilian dignitaries as well as school and college students and the proud families of the award winners attended the solemn ceremony.

"The Nation in general, and the Indian Army in particular never fail to honour and care for its brave soldiers and this concept was aptly showcased in the right spirit through the events conducted as a part of this ceremony," an official statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

