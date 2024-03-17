EC advances vote counting date for Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly polls to June 2

New Delhi/Itanagar, March 17 The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date for counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the election schedule of the two northeastern states, along with two other states - Andhra Pradesh and Odisha - where Assembly polls are also due along with the Lok Sabha elections, with the counting date for all set for June 4.

But as the term of the Assemblies in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said in a press note.

It said that there would be no change in the schedule for the Parliamentary constituencies in both states.

Elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and 32-member Sikkim Assembly, along with the Lok Sabha seats in the two states, would be held in the first phase of the 7-phase elections on April 19.

