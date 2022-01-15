EC extends ban on rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states till Jan 22

Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical political rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states till January 22 as the country continues to grapple with rise in coronavirus cases. While announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had taken an unprecedented step by banning public rallies, road shows and similar physical campaigning events till January 15 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The poll watchdog on Saturday held meetings with Union health secretary and chief secretaries of the five poll-bound states to decide on any relaxation on public rallies. On January 8, the Commission had also listed out 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting on votes.

