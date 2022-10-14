EC to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today

The Election Commission will Friday announce the schedule for legislative Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The poll body has called a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 3 pm for the same. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. In the 182-member House, there are 111 BJP and 62 Congress MLAs.

The term of the Himachal House, meanwhile, ends on January 8, 2023. The BJP has 45 MLAs in the House, while Congress has 20. The previous assembly elections took place in 2017 in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 99 seats, Congress won77 seats while AAP stood nil. For AAP, the elections will be an opportunity to emerge as a pan-nation party.