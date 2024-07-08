ECI allows NCP SP to accept donations ahead of Assembly election

Mumbai, July 8 In a major relief, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday allowed the Sharad Pawar-led NCP SP to accept donations under section 29 B of the Representation of People Act.

ECI gave its ruling after hearing on NCP SP’s plea.

NCP SP Working President Supriya Sule welcomed the ECI’s order saying that the party is now allowed to accept donations under Section 29 B of the Representation of People Act.

“The people blessed us by seeing the manner in which Sharad Pawar's party was taken away. Assembly elections will be held in the state soon. For this, the party had requested the ECI to register NCP SP as a separate political party under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to raise funds. The Election Commission had a hearing on this today. After the hearing the ECI has allowed the NCP SP to accept donations under Section 29B,” she added.

“After having considered your letters, the ECI hereby authorises, on an interim basis, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar to accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company,” said the ECI in its order.

Sule said that ECI has assured to look into its plea to not to give a trumpet symbol to anyone where the symbol of a trumpeter is there.

Her plea was important as NCP-SP hit severely in Dindori and Satara in particular where the candidates with a trumpet contested the election against party nominees with a symbol of a trumpeter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor