ECI defers biennial polls to 4 Maharashtra MLC seats due to vacations

Mumbai, May 14 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that it had postponed the June 10 biennial elections for four Maharashtra Legislative Council seats.

This follows a representation received by the poll panel to hold the elections at a later date after the summer vacations in schools are over.

Accordingly, the ECI said it had considered the representation and deferred the biennial election programme to a later date.

Last week, the ECI announced the elections for the four seats comprising two seats each of the Teachers Constituency and the Graduates Constituency, with the terms of the present members expiring on July 7.

The MLCs whose tenure ends are: Kishore B. Darade (Nashik Division Teachers Constituency), Kapil H. Patil (Mumbai Division Teachers Constituency), Niranjan V. Davkhare (Konkan Division Graduates Constituency) and Vilas V. Potnis (Mumbai Division Graduates Constituency).

