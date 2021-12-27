ECI meets Health secy, reviews COVID-19 situation in poll-bound states

Election commission of India on Monday met Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and discussed the rising number of COVID-19 cases along with vaccination status in the five poll-bound states.

As per sources, the Election Commission and Health Ministry will also hold another meeting in January next year.

Sources told ANI, "In today's meeting, ECI and Health Ministry discussed the rising number of cases across India, especially in the states going to assembly polls early next year as well as vaccine scenario.'

Assembly elections are slated to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab next year.

Earlier, amid the Omicron scare, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday had requested the Election Commission of India to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months.

The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ECI to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

