ECI opens month-long public consultation to make ECINet App more user-friendly

New Delhi, Nov 29 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited citizens across the country to contribute suggestions aimed at enhancing its newly-developed ECINet digital platform. According to the ECI press note issued on Saturday, the poll panel has opened a month-long window, from November 27 to December 27, for users to download the ECINet mobile application and share feedback through the dedicated “submit a suggestion” tab.

The ECINet App, currently in its trial phase, was deployed during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and several recent bye-elections.

“This new platform enabled better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months,” the ECI said in its press note.

“Learnings from the Bihar elections and feedback from CEOs, DEOs, EROs, Observers, and field officials is being incorporated to further enhance the platform’s functionality,” it said.

The ECI highlights that all suggestions received during the feedback period will be evaluated before the App is upgraded for its official launch, which is scheduled for January 2026.

The initiative is part of the Commission’s broader effort to expand transparency and strengthen voter convenience through digital innovation.

The project has been led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

Work on ECINet began soon after its formal announcement on May 4, 2025.

Designed as a single unified platform, the ECINet App consolidates nearly 40 election-related services and websites into one interface.

“ECINET App is a single, unified App for citizens integrating the earlier 40 separate election related applications/ websites such as Voter Helpline App (VHA), cVIGIL, Saksham, Polling Trends (Voter Turnout App), Know Your Candidate (KYC) App, into one interface,” it said.

The App is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

