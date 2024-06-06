ECI relaxes MCC except in graduates & teachers’ constituencies in Maharashtra

Mumbai, June 6 The MahaYuti government in Maharashtra on Thursday hailed the Election Commission's notification to lift the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state except in the Graduates and Teachers’ constituencies where biennial elections to the Legislative Council are slated for June 26.

The ECI’s notification released on Thursday has given a major relief to the state government, which is striving to effectively tackle the drought situation in various parts of Maharashtra.

The notification came hours after the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the water scarcity issue and pressed for the lifting of MCC.

The state government had earlier urged the ECI to relax the MCC after the five-phase polling in Maharashtra ended on May 20.

However, the ECI rejected the state government’s plea, saying the MCC will remain in place till the publication of the notification for the formation of the new Lok Sabha.

The office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had said that a scrutiny committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to recommend to the Election Commission the cases in which it is necessary to take action for exemption from the MCC on an urgent basis during this period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor