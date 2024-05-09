ECI removes inspector-in-charge of Baharampur PS days before polls

Kolkata, May 9 Days before the May 13 elections in the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the removal of the inspector-in-charge of Baharampur police station, Uday Shankar Ghosh.

The ECI order came after West Bengal Congress President and five-time sitting MP from Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, moved the poll panel accusing Ghosh of creating hurdles for him in campaigning freely in the constituency where he is seeking renomination.

However, the poll panel didn't cite any official reason for Ghosh's removal.

In his complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, Chowdhury alleged that Ghosh did not allow him to conduct an election rally in Kandi since the ruling Trinamool Congress was holding an election meeting almost 900 metres away from the Congress’ scheduled venue.

Chowdhury also alleged that the Trinamool is circulating leaflets containing his mobile number due to which he is getting unwanted calls throughout the day.

In Baharampur, Chowdhury is up against Trinamool candidate and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and Nirmal Kumar Saha of the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor