ED alleges 'fabrication' of court order by Kolkata Police, FIR registered
By ANI | Published: April 29, 2022 09:42 PM2022-04-29T21:42:50+5:302022-04-29T21:50:24+5:30
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused the Kolkata Police of forgery and fabrication of a court order.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused the Kolkata Police of forgery and fabrication of a court order.
According to sources, ED officials have given a complaint to the Delhi police. On the complaint of ED, Delhi police registered a complaint on April 20.
In the FIR registered by the Delhi Police, ED officials claimed that the court order was tampered with in a bid to make ED Joint Director Kapil Raj provide a voice sample without his consent.
Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Alipore had, last month, asked Raj to appear before the Kolkata Police and provide a voice sample to investigators, with his consent.
ED officials claim that the text of the order, provided to the central agency by the Kolkata Police, deleted the reference to consent -- a ruse, they allege, to compel Raj to comply with their wishes.
The Kolkata Police is yet to comment on the allegation.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app