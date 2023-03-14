ED and CBI being used to harass opposition leaders: Sitaram Yechury takes a dig at Modi govt

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI were being used to harass opposition leaders and break their unity. Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave event, Yechury said, “We are not against investigation by the investigating agencies. But what is the conviction rate in all the cases initiated by ED in the last nine years? 0.5 percent? If you say those who have broken the law are being caught, then why are there no convictions? "He alleged, “ED and CBI are being used to harass opposition leaders, mislead them and break the unity of opposition leaders. The agenda is very clear." Yechury sarcastically said that if leaders against whom there were cases joined the BJP, those cases "disappeared."

