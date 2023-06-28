ED arrests realty firm Supertech's chairman R K Arora in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested real estate company Supertech's Chairman and Managing Director RK Arora in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

Earlier in April, the ED provisionally attached 25 immovable properties, valued at Rs 40.39 crore, belonging to the Supertech Group of Companies and their Directors in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor