ED arrests two in Kolkata for operating unions on online gaming app, placing bets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two people from Kolkata for allegedly operating unions on "PP Poker Online Gaming App" and placing illegal bets and gambling, the agency said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh and Ankur alias Rahul Khanna, both residents of Kolkata. The accused were arrested last week under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED produced them before a Special Court last Friday and the court granted eight days of custody of the accused to the agency.

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of First Information Report (FIR) registered by Goa Police under various Sections of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976 and Section 66-D of Information Technology Act, 2000 for illegal gaming activities and siphoning huge money through secret networks and thus causing loss to the government exchequer.

"Investigation by ED revealed that Hardeep Singh and Rahul Khanna, are operating 2-3 Unions namely, Checkraise, Mini-India, Russian Poker etc on PP Poker Online Gaming App," said the agency.

"Under each union, it is seen that around 25 to 30 clubs are being operated by different individuals. Through these clubs, individual players are invited vide WhatsApp chats for placing illegal bets through various poker gaming apps like PP Poker."

The agency further said, "It is seen that the commissions to the tune of 5 per cent to 10 per cent were generated by these clubs on each table running".

"The settlement of the commission and the betting amount is done mainly through hawala operators in cash or through cryptocurrency with each individual player and union head by their respective club managers."

On April 6, the ED had also conducted searches on the residential premises of Hardeep Singh and Rahul Khanna and other club managers and agents situated in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

