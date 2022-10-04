ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.03cr in money laundering case

New Delhi, Oct 4 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 6.03 crore in connection with a money laundering case lodged against K.N. Marzook, the former Chairman and Director of Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), and others.

An ED official said the attached properties consist of various movable and immovable properties in the form of bank accounts, lands and residential and commercial space in Kerala Trade Centre (KTC) building situated in Ernakulam, in his name as well as in the name of Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Cherupushpam Films Private Limited.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation against Marzook and others on the basis of the FIR filed by Central Police Station, Ernakulam district, Kerala.

The ED learnt in the investigation that Marzook had been misusing his official position.

The official said that by misusing his official power, he made the KCCI enter sale agreements with buyers of KTC and received money from various buyers for selling the building space of the Kerala Trade Centre in cash.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Marzook received huge cash amounts from the prospective buyers and had diverted money received from the sale of KTC building space to start a private TV channel namely India Middle East Broadcasting Network (IMBEN).

This TV channel was banned from operations by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting due to involvement of Marzook.

The ED learnt that crores of rupees were diverted from KTC accounts to KCCI and IMEBN accounts by Marzook.

