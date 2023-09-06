ED attaches assets worth Rs 7.88 cr in land compensation fraud case

New Delhi, Sep 6 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 7.88 crore belonging to a person named Baljit Singh under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case involving fraudulent disbursement of enhanced compensation for land acquisition by the Land Acquisition Office (LAO) in Panchkula, Haryana.

The ED had initiated the PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, targeting both landowners and officials of the Land Acquisition Office.

The ED's investigation revealed that the landowners, in connivance with officials, received wrongful enhanced compensation from the LAO by citing incorrect special leave petitions (SLPs) filed before the Supreme Court, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 9.71 crore to the state exchequer.

The ED's investigation disclosed that the ineligible beneficiaries and their legal heirs had invested the proceeds of the crime generated from enhanced compensation in fixed deposits, shares, immovable properties, and also used them for personal expenses.

"Accordingly, immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 7.88 crore have been provisionally attached as per the provisions of PMLA. Earlier, movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.55 crore were attached in this case. The total attachment of proceeds of crime in this case now stands at Rs 9.43 crore," an ED official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor