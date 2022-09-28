ED attaches mutual funds, equity shares worth Rs 54.24 cr of IFFCO MD

New Delhi, Sep 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has attached assets worth Rs 54.24 cr in the form of mutual funds, equity shares, bonds, bank balances etc. belonging to Udai Shanker Awasthi, managing director, IFFCO, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

The ED had earlier attached immovable and movable assets worth Rs 100 crore. Thus, the total attachment in this case comes to Rs 154.24 crore so far.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI's FIR lodged against various suspects including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others.

They were accused by the CBI of allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.

The ED learnt during the investigation that Awasthi and others in IFFCO generated proceeds of crime and layered them through various unrelated entities and part of the PoC was then transferred to the entities controlled by them.

The ED had also filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in 2021 against six accused.

The court had held that all the accused persons knowingly assisted and were involved in the acquisition of the proceeds of crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor