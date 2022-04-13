ED attaches properties of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, his family in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached properties belonging to Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The properties provisionally attached by ED include Goawala Compound, Kurla (West), Commercial Unit at Kurla West, Mumbai, 147.794 acres agricultural land in Osmanabad district, three flats in Kurla West and two flats in Bandra West, Mumbai also include Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and Malik Infrastructure.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation against Dawood Ibrahim and others based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under Section 120 B of IPC and Section 17, 18, 20,21,38 and 40 of UAPA.

In the aforementioned FIR, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon have been named as accused. FIR also stated that Dawood Ibrahim, after he left India, started controlling his criminal activities in India through his close associates such as Haseena Parkar and others.

The investigation conducted by ED revealed that in one such case, the prime property of Munira Plumber was usurped by Nawab Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd, a company owned by the family members of Nawab Malik and controlled by Nawab Malik, with active connivance of the members of D-Gang including Haseena Parkar.

For usurping this property, Haseena Parkar and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a facade of genuinity for this criminal act.

The money laundering investigation revealed that property belonging to Munira S Plumber and her mother Mariyambai had been illegally taken over by Solidus Investments Private Limited and Haseena Parkar, Sardar Shahvali Khan, Salim Patel and Nawab Malik illegally usurped property/proceeds of crime that is a three-acre prime land with building at Goawala Compound, Kurla (West), Mumbai.

These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother Mariyam Goawala by getting it registered on the strength of fake documents in the name of M/s Solidus Investments Private Limited.

The said property CTS No. 336, 336/1 to 5 and 7 to 24, 336 / 25 and 338, Goawala Compound, Kurla (West), Mumbai has thus been fraudulently usurped and is Proceeds of Crime under section 2(1)(u) of PMLA, 2002, said ED statement. Rent of Rs 11.70 crore has also been received from this property in two entities controlled by Nawab Malik namely Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and Malik Infrastructure is also Proceeds of Crime.

Further investigation is in progress.

Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was arrested by ED on February 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

