ED attaches properties worth Rs 79 lakh belonging to accused under Wildlife Act

New Delhi, April 27 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 79.23 lakh including immovable properties worth Rs 53.97 lakh and movable properties amounting to Rs 25.26 lakh belonging to one Umesh Aggarwal and his wife, D. Rajan and his wife, wife of Aji Bright and wife of Preeston Silva in a Forest Police case against them.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of occurrence reports registered by the Edamalayar Forest Police Station and the Karimpani Forest Police Station, Thundathil Forest Range of Kerala Police, under section 27(1)(e) IV of the Kerala Forest Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act against the accused.

The accused were involved in multiple offences e.g., trespassing into reserve forest, hunting wild elephants and removing the tusks and illegal trading of ivory and ivory products in 2015.

The ED learnt during the investigation that the accused, by committing offences under various sections of the Kerala Forest Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act, being scheduled offences under the PMLA, had generated Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 79.23 lakh.

"Since the accused persons have generated Proceeds of Crime, invested the same in movable/immovable properties, the same have been attached," said the ED official.

A further probe in the matter is on.

