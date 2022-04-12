ED attaches property of ex-forest official of Odisha

New Delhi, April 12 , The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday that it has attached assets worth Rs 2.04 crore in connection with a case registered against Maheswar Pradhan, an ex-divisional manager in the Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited (OFDC), for possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged by Bhubaneswar Police. The police had accused Pradhan of possessing disproportionate assets worth of Rs 2.04 crore.

The ED learnt during the investigation that Pradhan had invested his ill-gotten income, which were over and above his known source of income, in acquiring various immovable properties and in bank investments in his name and in the name of his family members.

The proceeds of crime have now been attached.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor