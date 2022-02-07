ED attaches property worth Rs 21 lakh of Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt Ltd under PMLA

New Delhi, Feb 7 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable property worth Rs 21.11 lakhs of Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt Ltd under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case pertains to the bribery scam in granting of permission accorded by the Dental Council of India to start various dental colleges.

On the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI's ACB Chennai against Dr. S Murukesan, a leading dentist and others, the probe agency initiated a money laundering investigation.

They were accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy by demanding and accepting illegal gratification by resorting to criminal misconduct as a motive for inducing, by corrupt or illegal means, the officials of Dental Coucil of India to recommend grant of permission to start Asan Memorial Dental College & Hospital and Adiparasakthi Dental College & Hospital.

"Investigation in to the money trail revealed that Dr S.Murukesan had purchased immovable property out of the ill-gotten money and subsequently sold it for profit. The funds were transferred from his personal account to the entity run by him in the name of Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt. Ltd," said an ED official.

The proceeds of crime in the case have been quantified at Rs one crore. The official said that the ED has now attached the amount of Rs 21,11,186 lying in balance in the bank account of Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt Ltd which is qualified to be attached as value of such property under the provisions of PMLA.

Earlier in the same case, the illegal gratification of Rs 25 lakhs alleged to have been delivered in 2013 to Dr S Murukesan at his clinic, towards influencing the officials of DCI in the grant of approval by corrupt or illegal means to Adhiparasakthi Dental College & Hospital, was attached provisionally and confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, New Delhi.

The official said that further investigation in the matter is underway.

