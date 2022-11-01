ED attaches Vikas Dubey's benami property valued at Rs 10 cr

New Delhi, Nov 1 The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached benami properties worth Rs 10 crore belonging to Uttar Pradesh's slain gangster Vikas Dubey which he had bought on his relatives and aide's name.

The sources privy to the investigation said that property worth Rs ten crore belonging to Dubey was attached.

The property was reportedly in the name of one Jaykant, who was Dubey's confidant.

"These properties are based in Kanpur and nearby areas. During the search operation, the ED had found more than 28 illegal properties of Dubey," the sources said.

The sources said that Dubey used to acquire land in the name of his wife Richa Dubey, sister and relatives and aides.

Vikas Dubey, was the main accused in the Bikru carnage of July 3, 2020 in which eight police personnel who had gone to raid his house, were shot dead by him and his aides.

Within a week of the incident, Vikas Dubey and five members of his gang were killed in encounters with the police.

