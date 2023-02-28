ED, CBI, IT dept have become instruments of political vendetta under Modi govt says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Monday alleged that institutions like the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department have become instruments of "political vendetta" under the Narendra Modi government and opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation. The assertion came on a day a special court sent Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI remand after the agency sought his custody for effective interrogation to unravel the alleged scam in the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Since the BJP-led government came to power, the opposition has been accusing it of targeting them through Central agencies. Prominent opposition leaders across the board have been searched, named in corruption cases and arrested. By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi," said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Sanjay Raut, senior leader of the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, one of the opposition leaders in jail till late, chose to look at the big picture. "The way BJP is arresting Opposition Leaders, I dread, what will happen to BJP leaders in future when they will be out of power," he tweeted.