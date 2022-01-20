ED conducts raids in Odisha, arrests bizman in PMLA case

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has carried out search operations at the various premises of a Cuttck and Odisha based businessman Pawan Kumar Jajodia in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

The official said that during the searches, various incriminating documents were seized by them indicating the proceeds of crime.

"Documents related to plots, properties and buildings worth Rs 23 crore have been seized by us," said an ED official.

Earlier an FIR was registered by the State Vigilance Cell and EOW of Odisha under section 420 and 120B of te IPC against Pawan Kumar Jajodia.

In the FIR, it was alleged that Jajodia has caused loss to Government exchequers to an extent of Rs 21.86 crore by using false billings, non-existing addresses for companies under different names and style and also using fake and untraceable IDs.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of this FIR. The ED formed a team of elite officials and started probing the matter. They said that they have got some crucial evidences against Jajodia.

The ED official said that first they filed the arrest memo and then approached the court seeking custodial remand of Jajodia. The court after hearing their contention agreed to allow their move and granted them six days time to interrogate Jajodia.

Further Investigation is under progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor