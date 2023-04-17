ED files charge sheet against former official of East Coast Railway

New Delhi, April 17 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has filed a charge sheet against Rabi Narayan Rath, former senior travelling inspector (accounts), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, and his wife before a special PMLA court.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation against Rath for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.19 crore on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

"The investigation under PMLA revealed that Rath had invested his ill-gotten income in acquiring immovable assets and in making bank investments in his as well as in the name of his wife," the ED said.

