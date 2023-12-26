ED files charge sheet against Jharkhand's alleged liquor mafia in money laundering case

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Jogendra Tiwari and his 11 entities in connection with its probe into the illegal sale of sand, liquor, and also the illegal sale and purchase of land and other criminal activities.

The ED said that it filed the charge sheet against Tiwari and his 11 entities -- Saran Alcohol Pvt Limited, Santhal Pargana Pvt Limited, Maihar Hotels and Resorts Pvt Limited, Rajmahal Traders and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on December 16 before the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi. The court took cognizance of the charge sheet on December 23.

The ED initiated the probe on the basis of 19 FIRs registered by the Jharkhand Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860 against Tiwari and others related to illegal sale of sand, illegal sale of liquor, illegal sale and purchase of land and other criminal activities.

“The ED probe revealed that Tiwari is engaged in criminal activities related to trade of sand and liquor which were in the name of his close associates. However, all of these entities were controlled by Tiwari.

“Even the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 14.79 crore were found to be generated from these criminal activities till now and substantial portion of the POC was invested in several entities controlled by Tiwari for monopolization of liquor business spread across Jharkhand during 2021-22,” the ED claimed.

The ED said that during its probe it also carried out searches across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal at 32 premises related to Tiwari and his associates on August 23 this year.

Tiwari was found involved in money laundering and was arrested on October 19 by the ED. He is currently in judicial custody.

