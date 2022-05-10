ED files charge sheet in PMLA case pertaining to medical paper leak

New Delhi, May 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has filed a Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet), in a Prevention of Money Laundering case relating to the question paper leak of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Medical Entrance Test-2014 (APPGMET-2014). The prosecution complaint was filed under the PMLA sections against Ameer Ahamad Kogaluru and others. It was filed before the Special Judge (PMLA) in Visakhapatnam.

The Prosecution Complaint has sought punishment to the accused for committing the offence of money laundering, and confiscation of the attached assets worth Rs 76 lakh in the form of movable and immovable properties, in the name of Kogaluru and others. Accepting the chargesheet, the court has taken cognizance of the matter.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Crime Investigation Department, Andhra Pradesh Police, against Kogaluru and others, under various sections of the IPC read with section 8 of A. P. Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfairmeans) Act.

Earlier, a Provisional Attachment Order was issued in 2021 in which the ED had attached assets worth Rs 76 lakh, including movable and immovable properties located in Santhebennur, Davanagere district and Mysuru.

"The ED has completed investigation and filed prosecution complaint before the Special Judge (PMLA), Visakhapatnam, and the same has been taken on record," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor