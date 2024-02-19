ED Files Complaint Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Allegedly Disobeying Summons

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly intentionally disobeying the first three summons issued to him in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Sources within the ED claim that the court has taken cognizance of the complaint, indicating prima facie acceptance that Kejriwal may have committed an offence punishable under Section 174, which deals with non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant.

The agency emphasizes that the current focus is not on the validity of the summons themselves but on Kejriwal's alleged "intentional disobedience" of those summons. Kejriwal has previously described the ED's summons as "politically motivated" and "illegal," refusing to appear before the agency on five occasions. He has argued that the investigation is intended to prevent him from campaigning in elections.

Earlier in the day, party sources said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the ED for questioning in connection with an excise policy case linked to money laundering. On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.