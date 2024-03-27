ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Kerala CM's Daughter Veena in 'Illegal' Payments Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering case against Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, her IT firm, and others in connection with an alleged 'illegal' payments case, as reported by PTI citing officials.

ED files money laundering case against Kerala CM's daughter Veena, IT firm owned by her, others in 'illegal' payments case: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2024

According to reports the ED has registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the individuals involved. The investigation follows a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which highlighted irregularities related to a payment of Rs 1.72 crore from Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions during 2018-2019, despite no services being rendered.

The ED is expected to summon the individuals involved in the case. The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed Exalogic Solutions' plea against the SFIO's probe.