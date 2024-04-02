ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Mahua Moitra in Cash-for-Query Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query probe. The case is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the expelled TMC lawmaker, according to reports.

This action follows Moitra's failure to appear for questioning at the ED's Delhi office after being summoned. Alongside businessman Darshan Hiranandani, Moitra had received an ED summons regarding a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case. Earlier, the CBI had conducted raids at her premises following directives from the Lokpal based on allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.