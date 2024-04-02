ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Mahua Moitra in Cash-for-Query Case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2024 07:24 PM2024-04-02T19:24:09+5:302024-04-02T19:24:50+5:30
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query ...
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query probe. The case is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the expelled TMC lawmaker, according to reports.
🚨Breaking News 🚨— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) April 2, 2024
Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query probe.#ED#MahuaMoitra#EnforcementDirectorate#MoneyLaunderingCasepic.twitter.com/rmzAZSuLd2
This action follows Moitra's failure to appear for questioning at the ED's Delhi office after being summoned. Alongside businessman Darshan Hiranandani, Moitra had received an ED summons regarding a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case. Earlier, the CBI had conducted raids at her premises following directives from the Lokpal based on allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.Open in app