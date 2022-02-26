ED files prosecution complaint under PMLA against three in protected wildlife trafficking case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), before a Special Kolkata Judge, against three persons in a case related to trafficking of protected wildlife, ED informed.

According to the press release by the ED, the accused have been identified as Wasim Rahaman, Wajid Ali and Md Gulam Gaus for the offence of money laundering. After accepting the prosecution complaint, the court took cognizance of the matter. The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of a case registered by Wild Life Crime Control Cell and Data Management Unit, WB under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

"Wasim Rahaman along with his accomplices was arrested by officials of Wild Life Crime Control Cell, West Bengal, Kolkata on June 1, 2019, for their involvement in the illicit trafficking of protected wildlife," it added.

ED carried out a search operation at Wasim Rahaman residential premises in Howrah on March 16, 2021. During the investigation by ED, it was revealed that Wasim Rahaman was actively involved in the smuggling of wildlife animals, which were protected species under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and the proceeds of crime worth Rs 2.21 Crore in the form of Land, Flats and bank balance were provisionally attached.

An investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

