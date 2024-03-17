ED issues 9th summons to CM Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi, March 17 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday issued a ninth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam.

The sources said that CM Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the probe agency on March 21.

This comes a day after a magisterial court granted bail to CM Kejriwal in complaints filed by the ED over non-compliance with the agency's summons issued to him in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court granted the Chief Minister relief on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

On February 27, the ED had issued eighth summons to appear before it on March 4 to CM Kejriwal after he skipped seventh summons issued on February 22.

Earlier, on February 19, the CM skipped the ED’s sixth summon. The ED on January 31, had issued summons to CM Kejriwal, and he was told to appear before it on February 2. That was the fifth summons issued to the AAP Convenor.

The ED had issued summons for the fourth time to CM Kejriwal on January 13, asking him to appear before it on January 18.

