ED Issues Fourth Summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case

In the ongoing investigation into the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate has reportedly issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time, as per official sources on Saturday. The repeated summons indicate a continued interest in questioning the Chief Minister regarding the alleged financial irregularities associated with the Delhi excise policy.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, has been requested to appear before the Enforcement Directorate at its headquarters in Delhi on January 18, according to sources. The summon is part of the ongoing inquiry into the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

According to AAP sources, Kejriwal is supposed to be in Goa for a three-day visit from January 18 to 20 to take stock of his party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The 55-year-old leader had refused to depose before the ED for the third time on January 3, saying the non-disclosure and non-response approach of the agency could not sustain the test of law, equity or justice and its obstinacy was tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner.

Earlier in 2023, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was initially summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on November 2 and later on December 21. Despite Kejriwal asserting that the summons were not aligned with legal protocols and should be withdrawn, the ED has issued a fresh notice, signaling a rejection of his argument. The renewed summons suggests an insistence on the part of the ED to pursue its inquiry into the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case involving the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with him regarding the preparation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.