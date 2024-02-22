ED Issues Seventh Summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been issued new summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), directing him to appear for questioning on February 26 in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy, according to official sources on Thursday.

The central agency, while issuing the seventh summons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has rejected his contention that a fresh notice for his attendance was wrong as the matter is sub judice before a local court.

Sources have indicated that Kejriwal has been instructed to appear and provide his statement on February 26 regarding the money laundering case associated with the excise policy.

The ED, in its sixth charge sheet submitted on December 2, 2023, implicated AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his associate Sarvesh Mishra. Allegations outlined in the document suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party utilized kickbacks totaling Rs 45 crore, allegedly sourced from the policy, for its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

The federal agency has already taken legal action against Kejriwal for non-compliance with its summons. ED intends to utilize the findings suggesting direct benefits to the AAP in their forthcoming charge sheet. The agency alleges that bribes totaling Rs 100 crore were disbursed to AAP leaders in relation to the excise policy.

