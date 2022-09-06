ED likely to summon all accused in Delhi excise policy scam case

New Delhi, Sep 6 In a latest development in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case and is likely to summon all accused for questioning, sources said on Tuesday.

ED sources have confirmed that the PMLA case was registered after taking legal opinion from the department concerned.

The ED case in the matter is based on the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It has been alleged that the money was laundered through different routes and by using a number of entities to make transactions legal.

"The laundered money was further layered into multiple accounts to make it genuine," the ED sources said.

In coming days, the ED can summon all the accused mentioned in the FIR of the CBI to join the investigation and get their statements recorded under section 50 of PMLA.

The ED has now come into action in the case and the sources said that they wanted to gather documentary and digital evidence to make their case watertight.

