ED lodges PMLA case after seizure of PFI documents in Bihar's Phulwari Sharif

New Delhi, July 19 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a Prevention of Money Laundering case in connection with Bihar's Phulwari Sharif case where Popular Front of India's (PFI) members were found with highly objectionable material, indicating to make India an Islamic state by 2047.

The ED took the documents from the Bihar police. The central agency will probe the funding of PFI.

The Bihar police had found that the PFI members had links with banned organisation SIMI.

The Bihar police has so far arrested five persons in this connection and has identified around 26 suspects in the case.

The police probe indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on their radar.

The Patna police had arrested Athar Parvez and Mohammed Jalaluddin from Phulwari Sharif area. At their instance three more accused identified as Margoob Danish, Arman Malil and Shabbir were arrested.

They were allegedly running a terror module and were brainwashing Muslim youth.

Parvez is said to be a member of SIMI and had been providing training to youths. Manjar Alam, the brother of Parvez, had been arrested in connection with Patna's Gandhi Maidan bomb blast that took place in 2013 during Modi's Hunkar Rally. Alam was also involved in the Bodh Gaya blast. He is currently in judicial custody.

Mohammed Jalaluddin is also said to be a member of SIMI. The police has claimed that they had tried to execute a terror strike during the rally.

The police has recovered documents from Jalaluddin and Parvez in which it has been written that they will make India an Islamic state by 2047.

On the pretext of providing physical training to youths, they were brainwashing them in Patna. They were allegedly provoking Muslim youths against Hindus.

Meanwhile, the PFI has said that it has never published any objectionable documents and things were being planted.

